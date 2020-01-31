Aamir Khan kisses his beard & long hair goodbye as he goes clean shaven for Laal Singh Chaddha’s next schedule

Aamir Khan had been spotted several times with a beard and long hair for Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot. Now, as the superstar heads to Delhi-NCR for shooting, he was seen sporting a new and cleaner look. Check it out.

It is a known fact that to nail any character, will go to any extent. Be it gaining weight or building his body or just growing long hair, Mr Perfectionist will do anything it takes to make his film look real. Since Aamir is onto his next project, Laal Singh Chaddha, the star has been seen sporting several looks till now. From the small beard to a turbaned look to a rugged vagabond, Aamir has donned several looks for Laal Singh Chaddha which has added to the excitement of the film.

Now, as per a report of Mid-Day, the talented star is all set to begin shooting for the next schedule of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump adaptation in Gurgaon but sans the beard and long hair. Yes, as per the report, Aamir got rid of the long hair and his beard and underwent a look change for the next shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha. For this, Aamir will be seen sans his beard and clean-shaven. Sporting more of a corporate look, the report stated that this phase of the character’s life will reflect him working in a corporate to earn money, after being relieved from his duty as a soldier during Kargil War.

(Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey's release date changed on Aamir Khan’s request)

The report stated that Aamir shot for a scene where he gets relieved from his soldier duty and goes to earn money. Well, certain photos of Aamir surfaced on fan pages on Twitter where he was seen hanging out with people at a college in New Delhi. In the photos, Aamir is seen sans his beard and with a blue cap on his head. In some photos, he is seen sporting spectacles too. Well, all we can say is that the actor isn’t leaving any stone unturned after his last disastrous film Thugs of Hindostan.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. In the original film, Gump’s life undergoes several changes as he witnessed several important events. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir will also go through several historical events and one of them happens to be the war between India and Pakistan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was recently in the news when Aamir urged Akshay to shift the release date of Bachchan Pandey to make for his film’s solo release on Christmas 2020.

Read More