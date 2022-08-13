Aamir Khan & Laal Singh Chaddha makers in legal trouble for ‘disrespecting Indian Army and hurting sentiments’

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has landed in legal trouble just a day after its theatrical release. Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday, seeking to file an FIR against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures, director Advait Chandan, and several others for allegedly ‘disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments’ in his recently released film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

According to a report in ANI, Advocate Vineet Jindal has alleged in his complaint that there was objectionable content in the movie. He also sought registration of an FIR under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious feelings of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC against Khan, director Advait Chandan and Paramount Pictures.

A part of Jindal’s complaint read, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.” In the film, Aamir is seen playing an Army official, among many other professions.

Jindal further objected to a scene, which he claimed was part of the movie, where a Pakistani personnel asks Laal Singh Chaddha – “I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don’t you do the same?”. Aamir Khan’s Chaddha then allegedly replies, “My mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots.”

The complainant articulated that this scene and statement not only instigates and provokes sentiments but that it also ‘enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers’.

Jindal stated that while the constitution of the country guarantees freedom of speech and expression to the country’s citizens, its misuse is inexplicable, when the honour and harmony of the country is at stake, and provokes people based on community and religion.

“This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like and also mischief against Indian army which is a criminal offence as per the law of the land,” said Jindal. He further added that the statement made by Aamir’s character in the film threatens the security, peace and harmony of our nation and disrupt public order.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Opening Day Box Office: Aamir Khan’s film headed for a 11.50 crore start