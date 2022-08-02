Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s comparison with PK: There's one similarity, you should watch & then decide

Aamir Khan’s much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its theatrical release. However, just a few days before its release, Aamir Khan, who stars in the titular role has addressed the film’s comparison with PK. After the release of its trailer, the viewers could not help but notice that while playing the protagonist in this ‘Forrest Gump’ remake, the actor has the same expression on his face which was seen in his previous movies like PK. In an interaction with the media earlier, the actor talked about his role in the film as Laal and PK.

Aamir Khan was asked about what he feels about his character as a lot of people have been saying that he was acting a lot like PK. Responding to the question, the PK 3 Idiots actor said “I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity in Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality which both of them possess. So, in the trailer you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance. Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega, woh aapko PK nahi lagega. Mere hisab se. (When you will watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in PK and Laal but apart from this you will find the similarities in their roles)."

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond. The film also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.