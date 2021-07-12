Aamir Khan & Laal Singh Chaddha team slammed for littering in Ladakh; Video goes viral

A Twitter user slams Aamir Khan & the entire Laal Singh Chaddha team as he posted a video of the shooting area which is littered with plastic bottles.

has been breaking the internet for the last few days after the news of his divorce with wife Kiran Rao came to the fore. The actor ended his 15-year-old marriage and left all his fans heartbroken. Although, a day after announcing the separation, the couple got together in a video and revealed that they are both in a happy space. Well, the actor is grabbing eyeballs yet again and we'll tell you why. The Ghulam actor was in Ladakh to shoot the war sequence of Laal Singh Chaddha with his entire team. But it looks like their recent activity has landed them in a bit of trouble.

The entire team is on a 20-day visit to the region near Wakha village. But, a Twitter user posted a picture of the area littered with plastic bottles. The user with the name of Jigmat Ladakhi shared a video on social media where we can see the area littered with plastic bottles.

Take a look:

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

The user had tweeted, “This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself.”

We wonder what will Aamir’s reaction be to this?

For the unversed, South sensation Naga Chaitanya had joined Aamir in Ladakh for this intense war sequence shoot of the film. He recently took to his Instagram and posted a picture of him posing happily with the PK actor and Kiran Rao. He captioned the image as “grateful”. Well, this picture has surely raised our excitement levels.

What are your thoughts on the video?

