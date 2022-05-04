Aamir Khan to launch his first ever podcast titled Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan

Aamir Khan has always been known to adopt unique ways to promote his movies. Keeping up with this trajectory, Aamir is all set to launch the first ever podcast of his career titled Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan. This comes a couple of days after the makers released the first song from the film, titled Kahani. And now, it looks like this new promotional campaign won’t disappoint Aamir’s fans.

Aamir will be sharing behind-the-scenes trivia and anecdotes on the podcast, where he will be seating down with the makers of the film. The first episode of the podcast is expected to stream on the 5th of May, and will be available on audio streaming platforms like Saavn, RedFm, and the official YouTube channel of T-Series.

Talking about the film, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir, the Advait Chandan directorial will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. After much delay owing to the pandemic, the film is finally slated to release on the 11th of August. It is being bankrolled by Aamir, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

Recently, while launching the first song Kahani on a radio show on RedFm, Aamir shared that his mother Zeenat Hussain has watched the film and loved it. Revealing what his mother said to him after watching Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, "Ammi ko film boht pasand aayi. My mother has loved the film. 'Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film boht sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch Mat katiye.' So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me. (My mother loved the film. She said to me 'Aamir don't listen to anyone. Your film is very nice. You release it as it is. Don't cut anything.' So what my mother feels about my work is very important for me.)

