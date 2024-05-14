Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 Delhi shoot cut short? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. Now we hear that the Delhi schedule for the film has been cut heavily because the city is getting costlier to shoot movies.

Not just Sitaare Zameen Par, but even the makers of films like Raid 2 and Ulajh have opted for shooting in smaller cities like Bhopal and Lucknow.

Why did the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Ulajh rework their Delhi shoot?

As per the Hindustan Times report, a source has informed that Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par's Delhi schedule, which was supposed to be a month-long but has been cut short. The shoot will happen only for 8-10 days in July now.

The source gives an example of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Ulajh, which wrapped up recently. Earlier, the film was supposed to be shot in Delhi for 12-13 days, but since the budget was overshot in London, the makers decided to shoot the remaining portion in Bhopal.

Talking about Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2, a production person tells the publication that the makers shot for the crucial portions in the National Capital for four days, including India Gate, and then 47 days in Lucknow by recreating Delhi in the city. "At least 20-25 films in today's time are being shot in Lucknow because of the subsidies and quick permissions,"

Shedding light on the challenges of shooting in Delhi, a production head has informed that Delhi has got very expensive to shoot films. Just shooting at Rajiv Chowk costs Rs 2 lakhs per hour, and if the makers want to shoot at the international airport, they have to shell out Rs 12 lakhs for 4 hours. On top of that, the costs of the New Delhi Municipal Council, parking guys, and Delhi Police also add up.

In this situation, cities like Bhopal and Lucknow have provided a good alternative to filmmakers by offering shooting locations at a lesser cost and providing subsidies.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will mark Aamir's return to the big screens 2 years after Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2024.

Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's much-loved 2018 film Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film stars Ajay in the lead, along with Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

