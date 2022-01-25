Aamir Khan looks cool in blue hoodie as he steps out of a dubbing studio in Mumbai; PHOTOS

Aamir Khan is one of the top-most actors in the Bollywood industry. All eyes are on him as fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him. Well, paps always love clicking Aamir with or without his family. Today too, the actor was spotted stepping out of a dubbing studio in Mumbai dressed in a blue hoodie and a matching mask. The PK actor posed for the paps with a thumbs-up sign.