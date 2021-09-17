Aamir Khan's love for his favourite pillow displayed again as he steps out in the city with it; PHOTOS

Aamir Khan and his love for pillows have been known to all his fans. The actor is often spotted with a pillow in his hand when he is travelling. Well, he is called Mr Perfectioninst for a reason and that is not only for his acting or movies but also in his personal life. The actor wants everything around him to be perfect and it looks like he even wants his pillow too to be perfect and hence he carries that one pillow he has found his comfort in everywhere. The actor was yet again spotted with his favourite pillow in the city today and we love how he held the pillow so tightly and close to him.

In the pictures, we can see Aamir Khan Khan walking with his head down and holding his favourite pillow under his arms. With whatever is visible in the picture, Aamir can be seen wearing a light blue coloured t-shirt. He can be seen sporting a crew cut and has a sling bag hung around his shoulder. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor can also be seen wearing his spectacles. He did not pose for the paps and seemed to be going somewhere.

Take a look:

Aamir Khan has been shooting for his movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai for the past couple of days and was spotted with his leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan in their movie get up. This movie is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

