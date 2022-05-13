Aamir Khan to make a cameo in son Junaid Khan’s Pritam Pyare?

All eyes are on Aamir Khan these days ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha has been announced. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him. It was only yesterday that the makers released the second song of the film and fans have been loving it. Well, now the actor has made it to the headlines yet again but this time not for his film but for his son Junaid Khan’s film. The latest reports suggest that he will shoot for a cameo for his production, Pritam Pyare, which is led by Junaid.

According to reports in Mid Day, Aamir Khan will be involved in this film just as much as he is involved in Laal Singh Chaddha. In early May, he flew out to Rajasthan to shoot for a cameo for his production, Pritam Pyare. A source close to the film set revealed that Aamir had joined Junaid and the team in Rajasthan on May 1. He shot for a song and some hospital scenes in Bagar over the week. Aamir, Junaid and co-actor Sanjay Mishra filmed their portions near the heritage property, Grand Haveli and Resort, located in old Nawalgarh. Some scenes were also canned around the Koolwal Kothi hotel in the city.

It is said that Aamir Khan’s cameo will influence the narrative of the quirky, small-town drama. Besides the web series, Junaid has Maharaja in his kitty, which marks his Bollywood debut.

The superstar has been spending time with his family lately. In a previous interview with News18, Aamir revealed that he does regret not spending enough time with his family amid his work and projects. On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release on August 12, 2022.

