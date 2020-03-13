Aamir Khan MIGHT NOT cut the cake with paparazzi at his residence on his 55th birthday; Here’s why

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aamir Khan, who is working on Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha, will be turning a year older on March 14 this year.

’s fans have been on cloud nine ever since Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has announced his next project as Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the official remake of Tom Hanks Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will feature Aamir in the role of a turbaned man. While the fans are ecstatic about the movie, they have another reason to rejoice now. After all, the Thugs of Hindostan actor is turning a year older on March 14 this year. Undoubtedly, he will be inundated with love and best wishes from fans across the world.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about how the superstar will be celebrating his 55th birthday. To note, Aamir has been a following the tradition of cutting the cake with a paparazzi every year at his residence. However, according to a report published in Times of India, the Taare Zameen Par star might not be following the tradition this year owing to his shooting schedule. Reportedly, Aamir has flown to Amritsar for the shooting of the net schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha. The media reports also suggested that the superstar will be having a working birthday and will giving his usual celebrations a miss.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, apart from Aamir, the movie will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. To note, it will be Bebo’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year.

