Aamir Khan & Mona Singh seek blessings at Golden Temple in Punjab ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release; PICS

Aamir Khan, who is all in excitement for his upcoming film- Laal Singh Chaddha took some time off the movie promotional schedule to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday, alongside his co-star Mona Singh, who essays the role of his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha. The much-anticipated film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead alongside South star Naga Chaitanya. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

In the photos, the Taare Zameen Par star was seen in casual attire, while Mona sported a pink traditional outfit. The duo was also surrounded by other devotees. Earlier, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh also paid respects to Indian war heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, and will also be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

Check out Aamir Khan and Mona Singh's PICS:

Meanwhile, recently, Aamir confirmed that fans will see actor Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha. Speaking with Canadian film journalist Alexandra, he was asked how he got Shah Rukh to do a cameo, to which, the actor said, "Well Shah Rukh is a friend and I told him that I needed someone who can represent what Elvis (Presley) represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you’ (laughs). He was really sweet and he said, ‘Yes’.”

Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer was unveiled during the finale of IPL 2022 and netizens have also been showering praises on social media ever since. The film was officially announced on March 14, 2019, by Aamir on the occasion of his birthday.

