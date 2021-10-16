Aamir Khan mourns the demise of Farrukh Jaffar: Her infectious energy will always keep us smiling

In what came as shocking news for tinselvile, veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar breathed her last on Friday. The actress was 88 and passed away in Lucknow. Farrukh was known for her role in movies like Rekha starrer Umrao Jaan, Swadesh, Peepli Live, Sultan, etc. she was last seen in the 2020 release Gulabo Sitabo wherein she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Fatima Begum. The news was confirmed by Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi on social media.

She wrote, “begum gayiin. Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega…RIP.” And now, Aamir Khan has mourned Farrukh Jaffar’s demise. Taking to Instagram handle, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of the late actress. In the caption, Aamir paid his last respect to the veteran actress and said that her sense of humour will keep her alive in our hearts. The Thugs of Hindostan actor wrote, “Her infectious energy, passion, liveliness and sense of humour will always keep us smiling. RIP Farrukh Jaffer Ji”.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post about Farrukh Jaffar’s demise:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, who had shared the screen space with Farrukh Jaffer in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, had also mourned her demise. He shared his pic on his Instagram story and wrote, “Begum gayin. Rest in peace Farrukh Jaffar ji”. To note, Farrukh had also won a Best Supporting Actress Filmfare Award for her stint in the movie.