Aamir Khan mourns demise of his Lagaan costume designer Bhanu Athaiya: You will be missed Bhanuji

Aamir Khan took to Twitter to remember his Lagaan costume designer Bhanu Athaiya's contribution who 'beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair'.

After a series of talented actors and film personalities passed away in the last few months, the Hindi film industry received another piece of bad news on Thursday evening. India's first woman Oscar winner and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away at 91 in Mumbai. The unfortunate news was shared by her daughter Radhika Gupta who said that her mum was battling a tumor for the last eight years.

Industry folks took to social media to mourn Bhanu Athiya's demise who had brought the film industry and Indian cinema international recognition. She had worked on several films including Lagaan for which she won a national award. took to Twitter to remember Athiya's contribution and wrote, "Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director's vision. You will be missed Bhanuji. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director's vision. You will be missed Bhanuji . My heartfelt condolences to the family. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

Bhanu Athiya is not only the first Indian woman to win an Oscar but also the first ever Indian. She won the Best Costume Design Academy Award in 1983 for Richard Attenborough's film Gandhi. Boney Kapoor also tweeted and wrote, "Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya."

Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 15, 2020

The first Indian woman to win an Oscar. Rest in peace. https://t.co/3ZtNi7JaH1 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Several other members of the Hindi film industry remembered Bhanu Athiya's contribution to Indian cinema on social media.

ALSO READ: India’s first Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passes away; Boney Kapoor mourns her demise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×