Aamir Khan mourns the demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr; Says 'The country has lost one of her gems'

Aamir Khan has mourned the sudden demise of Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. through the medium of a heartfelt note on social media. Read on to know further details.

This year has not proved to be a good one and it seems like the agonies are never-ending. A few days back, the country woke up with a huge shock to get the news about the sudden demise of two veteran actors Irrfan Khan and and legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami. And now, another true gem of the nation and legendary hockey player Balbir Singh Sr. has left for his heavenly abode on May 25, 2020.

Bollywood star has mourned the demise of the hockey legend by sharing a heartfelt post on social media. While sharing a picture of the amazing personality, the actor writes, “Very saddened to hear about the demise of one of our legends, Shri Balbir Singh. It was my privilege and good fortune to ask for his blessings. My heartfelt condolences to Balbirji’s family and friends. The country has lost one of her gems.

The veteran hockey player was a three-time Olympic gold medal winner and had won a total number of 61 international caps. He was also the manager of the 1975 Indian hockey team who won the Men's Hockey World Cup that particular year. Earlier, another B-town actor paid tribute to Balbir Singh Sr. by sharing an old picture with the legend. Singh was 96 and had suffered multiple cardiac arrests while being admitted to the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also mourned the sudden demise of this great sports personality.

