Aamir Khan mourns his Marathi teacher's loss as he shares heartfelt note: Every moment is etched in memory

Aamir Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the loss of his Marathi professor and penned a heartfelt note for his teacher with whom he spent almost four years.
Mumbai
News,aamir khan,Laal singh chaddhaAamir Khan mourns his Marathi teacher's loss as he shares heartfelt note: Every moment is etched in memory.
The year 2020 has been unkind to people around the world. While many have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic, few others have faced the brunt of economic slowdown. Aamir Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the loss of his Marathi professor who passed away recently. The actor penned a heartfelt note for his teacher with whom he spent almost four years. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday." 

Aamir further added, "Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The four years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi but about so many other things too. Thank you." 

The actor's heartfelt eulogy struck a chord with many. Aamir concluded the note by offering condolences to his professor's family and wrote, "You will sorely be missed, sir."

Take a look:

Aamir Khan is reportedly currently in Turkey where he is shooting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. For the unversed, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' The Forrest Gump. While the film was set to release this December, it has now been delayed by a whole year and will only hit theatres in December 2021.  

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha POSTPONED to 2021? Writer Atul Kulkarni spills the beans

Credits :Twitter

