Aamir Khan mourns Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise: He won us all with his warmth and passion

In what came as one of the most shocking news, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. It was reported that the Anjani Putra actor had died of a heart attack at the age of 46. As the news surfaced, while his massive fan following was heartbroken with his sudden demise, the social media has been abuzz with condolence messages for the late actor. While several celebs have taken to social media to mourn Puneeth’s sudden demise, joining them, Aamir Khan has also penned a heartfelt note for the Doddmane Hudga actor.

Taking to the Instagram, Aamir remembered Puneeth for his warmth and sincerity as she paid a tribute to the late actor. He also addressed the late actor as Appu as he was fondly referred to as by the fans. Aamir wrote, “Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family”.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post for Puneeth Rajkumar:

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had also expressed his condolences for Puneeth and shared a monochromatic picture of the late actor. He tweeted, “You were the most kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti”. Yami Gautam also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “My deepest condolences to the family & countless fans for this tragic loss. It’s sad & shocking beyond words. Puneet Rajkumar ji. Om Shanti’.

