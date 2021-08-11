Aamir Khan on movies releasing on OTT: I'm concerned as a film person, hope things improve in near future

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was busy shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 six Academy Award-winning Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. While initially the film was scheduled to release on Christmas last year, it got postponed because of the unprecedented pandemic. Laal Singh will be Aamir’s first film after his 2018 release ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After being absent on the big screen for three years, the ‘perfectionist’ finally has an upcoming release.

With the Covid 19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the country, theatres and cinema halls across states are either close or operating with limited occupancy. While over the past few months, many films came out on OTT platforms, ’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 19th amid Covid restrictions. The makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ are too hoping for a theatrical release this Christmas. Aamir Khan has expressed his worries over films taking the streaming route.

According to a report by indianexpress.com, on Wednesday, Aamir Khan expressed his concern over the matter at an event in Mumbai. Even as he acknowledged that it is a complicated topic with many factors to be taken into consideration, Aamir said, “Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned. I hope in near future things will improve.”

The actor further talked about the society working together to control the situation, and requested people to get vaccinated. “It is not easy to talk about reopening of cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it,” the actor said. He added, “As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better.”

