Aamir Khan nails Bhangra on Dhol Jageero Da with influencer Ruhee Dosani; Video goes viral

Aamir Khan has been one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and he has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. Needless to say, it has been a treat to watch in every role he played so far. As Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist never misses a chance to surprise his fans, Aamir recently made heads turn after he was seen grooving to the popular Punjabi number Dhol Jageero Da. This happened during the Baisakhi celebrations as Aamir celebrated the festival with influencer Ruhee Dosani.

In a video shared by Ruhee, the influencer was over the moon as she got a chance to celebrate Baisakhi with Aamir. To note, the actor had invited Ruhee and her family to his residence on the occasion of Baisakhi and they were seen relishing some delicacies together. But what grabbed our attention was Aamir’s Bhangra skills. In the video, Ruhee and Aamir were seen grooving to Dhol Jageero Da and the Thugs of Hindostan actor’s Bhangra moves left everyone amazed. Sharing her excitement Ruhee wrote, “I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him.”

Checkout Ruhee’s post here:

Interestingly, Aamir will be seen playing the role of a turbaned Sikh man in his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

