Aamir Khan on taking break: ‘Looking forward to next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as actor’

Aamir Khan , one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry has decided to take a break from his 35-year-long career. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Aamir Khan has stepped back from acting in Champions and will now produce the film under his banner. And now, he has come out in the open that he wants to take a break from acting ‘for the first time in his career’. However, Champion, his next film, will go ahead as per schedule with Aamir producing it now.

Sporting his grey hair and beard at an event in Delhi on Monday, Aamir Khan talked about his upcoming production and why he wants to take a break from acting. He said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

He added, "I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

The Lagaan actor clarified that the work for his upcoming film ‘Champion’ will go as per the schedule. He said, “I’ll be working as a producer, so I’ll be producing Champions. I will be approaching other actors now to do the role that I was hoping to do. Hopefully, that will go well. I’m in that stage in life where I’d like to enjoy my relationships at this point in time. That’s the best way I can put it.”

For those unaware, the movie Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

Aamir Khan steps back from acting in Champions

Prior to this event, a source close to Pinkvilla on Monday had informed, “Aamir and Sony had multiple meetings over the last few months and finally came to a common ground that they would team up on something bigger. He met the Sony bosses even during his trip to the US. While he has stepped back from acting in Champions in the capacity of an actor, he will continue to be associated with the film as a producer.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan steps back from acting in Champions; Will now produce the film under his banner