Aamir Khan opens up about Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with KGF Chapter 2: Fortunately for us…

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will soon hit the cinemas on the 11th of August. The film which is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has been one of the most anticipated films in recent times. The release of the Advait Chandan directorial has been postponed quite a few times in the past, due to the pandemic and several other reasons. Speaking of which, at a recent event in Hyderabad, Aamir spoke about the same. He mentioned how averting the clash with KGF Chapter 2 has been fortunate for them.

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with KGF Chapter 2

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release in the theatres on the 14th of April this year: the same day that Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 hit the cinemas. However, Aamir’s film was pushed back as the VFX on the movie was not completed on time. Talking about how Laal Singh Chaddha was ‘saved’ by averting clash with KGF 2, Aamir said at the event in Hyderabad this Sunday, “Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2.”

With Rs. 53 crores, KGF Chapter 2 became one of the highest openers this year. The lifetime domestic collection of the Prasanth Neel directorial stood at Rs. 434 crores, which makes it one of the highest-grossing films this year.

Aamir also spoke about the pan-India phenomenon when it comes to films and said, “KGF 2 is a Kannada film, there is Pushpa, Baahubali, RRR (all Telugu)… All these films have come from the south of India and have won the hearts of audiences across the country.”

Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The recently-released trailer and songs of the film have received quite a positive response from the audience.

