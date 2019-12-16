Aamir Khan OPENS UP on Junaid, Ira Khan's career; Says 'They have to find their own way to get into Bollywood'

Aamir Khan gets candid on Junaid and Ira Khan's career in Bollywood and states that they will have to find their own way if they wish to enter the industry.

, known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, is a name known for his incredible acting, iconic roles, and clutter-breaking films. With a single release every year, the actor sets the audience waiting to see him bring something different on the screen each time. While Aamir is seen as an acclaimed actor, speculations about his children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan taking forward the legacy has been the talk of the town these days.

However, daughter Ira had earlier revealed that she prefers staying behind the camera seeks interest in direction, while Junaid is seen placing his foot forward in theatre. On being asked about the same, proud father Aamir Khan revealed that both his kids are following what they like and he is glad they are doing it all by themselves, without his help. Junaid marked his theatre debut a while ago and Ira too directed her first play, a Greek tragedy titled Euripides’ Medea sometime back.

Aamir Khan disclosed that Ira told him about her play but never asked him for guidance. Aamir also spoke on the subject of nepotism and stated that it is entirely Ira and Junaid's decision if they wish to enter Bollywood. However, they will have to find their own way. He says that when he casts an actor in his film, his first criteria is to see if the actor fits the role. Aamir says that he cannot be dishonest to his craft and cast someone on the basis of relationships. He says that if he ever casts Junaid in his film, it will be only if he is appropriate for the role and not because he is his son. Similarly, if he produces a film and chooses Ira as the director, it will only be if she is right for the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump where he steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks. Aamir dons a Jatt avatar for the film while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh play pivotal roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is scheduled for Christmas 2020 release.

