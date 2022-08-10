Aamir Khan opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha boycott trend: Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai toh...

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Ever since the film was announced, it created a buzz in the industry. The film is all set to hit the big screen. However, ahead of its release, the film is getting lots of backlashes and is getting trolled on social media. Laal Singh Chaddha boycott is also trending.

Amid all this, Aamir Khan opened up on Laal Singh Chaddha boycott trend. He said, "I am just keeping my fingers crossed and praying to the almighty and I am having faith in my audience." He further said, "Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai aur mujhe maaf karna" (If I have hurt someone's heart with something, then I am sorry for that). I respect those who don't want to watch the film but I want more people to watch it."

Watch Aamir Khan's video here

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, it is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

