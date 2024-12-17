Aamir Khan opens up about learning Indian classical singing; says ’It’s very healing when you…’
In a new interview, Aamir Khan opened up about his future career plans and shared that he has started learning Indian classical music, surprising fans.
Aamir Khan is often admired for his unmatched passion for films, but he surprised his fans when he shared he was planning to quit the industry a couple of times until his family convinced him otherwise. Recently, the actor opened up about his future plans and revealed that he has started learning Indian classical singing, and he finds it healing in some sense.
In a new interview with BBC News, Aamir Khan discussed his plans and exciting new passion, learning Indian classical singing. Khan, known to do things perfectly, shares that he is learning from a Guru and enjoys the experience.
He said, "Well, I have started learning Indian classical singing with my Guru, and she is wonderful. I enjoy learning with her; it's healing when you learn singing."
Addressing his plans honestly, the Danagal actor said that he is looking forward to producing more films and using them as opportunities to bring out new talent. Simultaneously, the actor said he focuses on acting in one film a year, unlike his previous way of acting in 3 to 4 films a year.
On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.