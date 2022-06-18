Aamir Khan opts for a casual look as he gets clicked in the city; PICS

Aamir Khan, whose film ‘Lagaan’ completed 21 years on June 15, was spotted in the city on Friday. Mr Perfectionist sported a casual look featuring as he wore a grey round-necked tee-shirt paired with black trousers and grey slippers. Aamir Khan acknowledged the paps, and was all smiles as he posed for the pictures. The actor was also seen wearing his eyeglasses. Though Aamir is not active on social media, the actor still manages to be the headlines for some reason or the other.

For the unversed, the superstar celebrated 21 years of ‘Lagaan’ by hosting a party at his residence on Friday. 'Lagaan', which was released on June 15, 2001, is one of the most successful films made in Indian cinema. It is one of the three Indian films to be nominated for the Oscars and Academy back then. Aamir Khan Productions shared a video on its official social media handle in which the ‘Lagaan’ team including Ashutosh Gowariker, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Akhilendra Mishra, and Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay were seen interacting with each other. The video played the song 'Chale Chalo' from the film in the background.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ Aamir Khan Productions had unveiled the trailer of the film on May 29 during the IPL finale. The trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond.

Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.