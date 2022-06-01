Aamir Khan pays heartfelt tribute to KK and Sidhu Moose Wala; Calls it a 'big loss'

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31st after performing at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium, in South Kolkata. The 53-year-old singer was later rushed to CMRI hospital in Kolkata after he fell ill and soon after, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead. KK's sudden demise left everyone in a state of deep shock including his fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry and music industry.

Many popular celebrities include Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, AR Rahman, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Shekhar Ravjiani and many others expressed their grief on Twitter. Now, Aamir Khan also mourned the loss of KK and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on 29 May 2022 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. He wrote, "The loss of Sidhu Moose Wala and KK is a big loss to the entertainment industry and the music world. Our condolences to their families and friends. RIP."

Check out Aamir Khan's tribute to KK and Sidhu Moose Wala:

Earlier today, KK’s post-mortem was being conducted at SSKM Hospital. After which, the West Bengal government gave the singer a gun salute at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, which was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and members of KK's family. Reportedly, the mortal remains of the popular singer will be brought to Mumbai via a flight and his funeral will take place on June 2. The musician is survived by his wife and two kids.

To note, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati.

