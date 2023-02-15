Aamir Khan pens emotional note for Lagaan co-star Javed Khan Amrohi after his death

In a Twitter post, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, “Javed Ji, You never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed.” The actor is not on social media, having quit all platforms in 2021. Aamir Khan Productions is the official handle that posts on behalf of the actor.

Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away at the age of 73 in the hospital yesterday. According to reports, the actor was suffering from respiratory complications for the last year and passed away due to lung failure. The actor was an Academy Award nominee for his role in Lagaan. He was an active member of the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) in Mumbai. Amrohi featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in Chak De and Lagaan, respectively. The actor had been Aamir Khan’s co-star in two other movies as well.

Shilpa Shukla, who co-starred with him in Chak De India also shared a heartfelt note for the actor. She wrote, "Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. wherever he goes you also go. He will not be alone.” Other celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Shabana Azmi, and others also took to their social media accounts to share their condolences for the actor.

Javed Khan Amrohi’s career

The popular television and film actor featured in three films alongside Aamir Khan. He had a small role as a thief in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Then, he played Anand Akela, one of the many suitors of Raveena Tandon in Andaz Apna Apna. The movie for which he received wide recognition is Lagaan for playing the role of Ram Singh.

The actor started his career as a theatre actor and has been actively involved in theatre throughout his career. He appeared in films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Noorie in the 70s. He had prominent roles in TV shows like Nukkad, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shaktimaan, and Mirza Ghalib.