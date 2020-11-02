Aamir Khan pens a special birthday note for Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'May good health always be with you'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on November 2, 2020. Among others who have wished the superstar on social media is Aamir Khan.

has turned a year older on November 2, 2020. Ardent fans from all over the world including his loved ones and other counterparts from the industry have wished him on social media. The best gift King Khan is received from a fan club whose members prepared 5555 COVID-19 kits to be distributed among the needy ones. Apart from that, numerous members of the film fraternity including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and others have sent birthday wishes to him.

Now, the latest celeb to wish the Baadshah of Bollywood is . The actor writes, “Many many happy returns of the day Shah. May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. For the unversed, Aamir and Shah Rukh share a great camaraderie with each other.

Check out the tweet below:

Many many happy returns of the day Shah May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included ! Lots of love.

a.iamsrk — Aamir Khan (aamir_khan) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai for the IPL 2020 matches. While the superstar is busy cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders there, his die-hard fans will definitely miss him here in Mumbai as he won’t be there in Mannat to interact with his fans on the special day. On the work front, King Khan will soon be beginning to work on his project that has been tentatively titled Pathan. The superstar will reportedly team up with for the same movie.

