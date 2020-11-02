  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aamir Khan pens a special birthday note for Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'May good health always be with you'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on November 2, 2020. Among others who have wished the superstar on social media is Aamir Khan.
9356 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older on November 2, 2020. Ardent fans from all over the world including his loved ones and other counterparts from the industry have wished him on social media. The best gift King Khan is received from a fan club whose members prepared 5555 COVID-19 kits to be distributed among the needy ones. Apart from that, numerous members of the film fraternity including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and others have sent birthday wishes to him. 

Now, the latest celeb to wish the Baadshah of Bollywood is Aamir Khan. The actor writes, “Many many happy returns of the day Shah. May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. For the unversed, Aamir and Shah Rukh share a great camaraderie with each other.

Check out the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai for the IPL 2020 matches. While the superstar is busy cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders there, his die-hard fans will definitely miss him here in Mumbai as he won’t be there in Mannat to interact with his fans on the special day. On the work front, King Khan will soon be beginning to work on his project that has been tentatively titled Pathan. The superstar will reportedly team up with Deepika Padukone for the same movie. 

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Fans from all over celebrate virtually as they donate 5,555 Covid kits; PHOTOS

Credits :Aamir Khan Twitter

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

The two old men that have refused to retire. Lol

