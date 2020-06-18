Aamir Khan is perfecting his Punjabi speaking skills for Laal Singh Chaddha with help from THIS co star

For Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is learning Punjabi not from a coach, but from one of his film's co-stars. Read on to find out.

With movie release schedules being thrown completely out of gear, the Bollywood film fraternity has been working remotely on projects. And one of them is actor who is making sure to use this time to the fullest. As per reports, Aamir Khan is learning Punjabi for his upcoming role in Laal Singh Chaddha which is set to release in December this year. Another interesting fact is that Aamir is learning Punjabi not from a coach, but from one of his film's co-stars. Yes, you heard that right.

Turns out, actress Mona Singh is helping Aamir perfect his Punjabi-speaking skills. Aamir's 3 Idiots co-star revealed in an interview with BollywoodLife that Aamir had been taking Punjabi lessons from her in order to perfect his character. Given the perfectionist that Aamir truly is, we are sure the actor will get it spot on.

Mona, who plays a supporting role in Laal Singh Chaddha, also spoke about her role. "I am looking forward to our shoot. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. For me, it’s been a box of wishes that came true. It will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime," Mona said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha POSTPONED to 2021? Writer Atul Kulkarni spills the beans

As for Laal Singh Chaddha, reports reveal that Aamir is keen on keeping up with the release date of 25 December 2020. We will have to wait and watch how this pans out. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

Credits :Bollywood Life

Share your comment ×