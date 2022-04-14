Aamir Khan perfectly blends comfort with style in his latest airport look; PICS

Also known as Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, Aamir Khan is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town. The actor needs no introduction as his decades-long career is enough for it. From Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Ghajini, Dhoom 3 to Dangal and PK, the actor has proved his acting prowess time and again. Aamir Khan is also quite the fashionista. He turns heads with his stylish looks. On Wednesday, Aamir Khan was spotted at the airport and he looked just too good. We are obsessed with him!

Aamir Khan looked his casual best and if you need any inspiration for a dope airport look, Aamir is the best teacher. He wore a pastel blue tee with black trousers. He put together his look with a black jacket. He also wore black shoes and a black hat. Aamir Khan always defies age with his vogue fashion sense and this time was no different. He smiled sweetly as he posed for the shutterbugs. Aamir will always be our favourite chocolate boy and we always love his pictures.

Take a look at Aamir's pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie will hit theatres on August 11, this year. The movie was earlier slated to release on April 14 but got pushed as it could not be completed.

In other news, according to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan will be present in the beautiful varmala ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

