Aamir Khan performs puja with ex-wife Kiran Rao at new office, Junaid Khan makes an appearance; PHOTOS

Aamir Khan , who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently announced that he is taking a break from acting to spend time with his family. Recently, the actor performed a puja at the new office of Aamir Khan Productions. His former wife Kiran Rao was also present and they also performed aarti with other several staff members. The photos from the ceremony were shared on by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan on Instagram.

In the photos, Aamir is seen wearing a deep blue sweatshirt and jeans. He also wore a Nehru cap as he held a metal pot topped with a coconut. Kiran, on the other hand, wore a baggy denim shirt and black leggings as she performed the puja with Aamir. The actor's son Junaid also made an appearance in the pictures. Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran ended their 15-year-long marriage last year. They continue to co-parent their 11-year-old son Azad Rao Khan and are often seen holidaying together.

Aamir Khan talks about his return to acting

Recently, at Salaam Venky's premiere, Aamir revealed when he will be making his grand comeback to acting. "For years I’ve been working continuously, so I decided to spend some time with my family. Also, there is work on Paani Foundation. There is other stuff as well. As far as acting is concerned, I’ll return after a year," said Aamir. The actor, however, has made a cameo appearance in Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's film which has been released today.

Aamir Khan work front

On the work front, Aamir was expected to star in the Hindi remake of a 2008 Spanish film and will be helmed by RS Prasanna, however, he has now decided that he will produce the film instead. He also called it a 'very heartwarming and lovely film' and said, "I will be approaching other actors to do the role that I was hoping to do.”