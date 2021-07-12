Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin clocks 30 years: Actress recalls experts calling it too risky

Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan starrer Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin completed 30 years on Monday. Taking to her Twitter account, Pooja shared some stills from the movie.

There are certain films in Bollywood that create a mark in our minds. We fall in love with those films so much that even after 30 years, it remains fresh in our hearts. One such film is and Pooja Bhatt starrer Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. The film completed 30 years on Monday, and the cute actress took to her Twitter to celebrate this iconic movie. She recalled the time when people had termed this movie as "too risky".

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin was released in 1991. Directed by Pooja's father Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar, this romantic-comedy was touted to be a major success upon its release. Everything worked in favour of this Aamir Khan starrer. Be it the songs or the casting, everything fell in place, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it was indeed one of the most romantic movies of that time. Based on the Academy Award-winning 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin marked the big-screen debut of Pooja Bhatt in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial.

Taking to her Twitter account, Pooja Bhatt shared pictures from the film, which also starred Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania and Rakesh Bedi.

30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father’s blessings.. pic.twitter.com/Iotrnts5aq — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2021

Pooja Bhatt wrote in her tweet, "30 years of #DilHaiKeMantaNahin. Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky...Where a woman runs away from home to marry someone, then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too, with her father's blessings."

Well, it was this movie that established Aamir Khan as a leading romantic hero in the film after hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and 1990 romantic drama Dil.

