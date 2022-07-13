Aamir Khan poses for paps as he gets spotted at a dubbing studio ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release; PICS

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan was spotted a dubbing studio in the city. Mr Perfectionist sported a casual look as he wore a grey round-necked tee-shirt paired with black trousers and grey slippers. Aamir Khan acknowledged the paps, and was all smiles as he posed for the pictures. The actor was also seen wearing his eyeglasses. Though Aamir is not active on social media, the actor still manages to be in the headlines for some reason or the other.

Over the last few weeks, Aamir Khan has been snapped multiple times at the dubbing studio as the release of Laal Singh Chaddha nears. Meanwhile, the 3 Idiots actor is all set to promote his film, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan on the grand finale of popular kids dance reality show - Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood's diva Nora Fatehi and is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra.

Have a look at Aamir Khan’s pics:

Aamir Khan Productions had unveiled the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha on May 29 during the IPL finale. The trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond.

Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.