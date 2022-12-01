Aamir Khan poses with fans as he attends FIFA World Cup 2022 with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad; PICS

Aamir Khan was recently spotted at the airport as he returned from a family vacation with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan. The actor, who is a huge football enthusiast, was spotted in Qatar attending the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Many pictures and videos of the 3 Idiots actor posing with his fans are doing rounds on his fan pages on social media. In the photos, Aamir was seen in a new look with all-grey hair and a beard.

Aamir is seen donning a beige T-shirt and black cargo shorts, and his son Azad sported an Argentine jersey. Kiron , on the other hand, was also seen in comfortable attire. In one of the videos, the actor is seen trying to record a video from his phone, and later, he was seen handing his phone to someone on his team to click a picture with Kiran and Azad as they posed for a happy photo. While some of the photos also had Aamir obliging fans with selfies.

Aamir Khan at Ira Khan's engagement

Before heading to Qatar, Aamir along with Kiran and Azad were seen at his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare, which took place in Mumbai. It was also attended by Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, his nephew Imran Khan with mother Nikhat Khan and daughter Imara, cousin Mansoor Khan, and mother Zeenat Hussain.

Aamir Khan announces break from acting

On the work front, Aamir, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently, announced that he is taking a break from acting. Speaking at an event in Delhi, he said that he was supposed to shoot for Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha but instead he decided to take a break from films. Revealing the reason behind it, he said that when he is doing a film as an actor, he gets lost in that and nothing else happens in his life. "I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single-mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me," said Aamir.