  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aamir Khan praises Akshay Kumar's 'outstanding' act in Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Wish it was releasing in theatres

Aamir Khan took to social media to share his review of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer. The film is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on November 9. Aamir was in awe of Akshay's performance.
16742 reads Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Akshay KumarAamir Khan praises Akshay Kumar's 'outstanding' act in Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Wish it was releasing in theatres
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A film that is being touted to be one of the biggest OTT releases of 2020 is Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Last week, the trailer of the film had dropped and it impressed everyone. The horror-comedy featured Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar where he is a man possessed by a transgender ghost. Now, Aamir Khan has taken note of the trailer and lauded Akshay on social media for his outstanding act in the same. Not just this, Aamir also wished that Akshay's film was releasing in the theatres. 

Taking to Twitter, Aamir expressed how much he loved Akshay's act in the trailer and wished the entire team of Laxmmi Bomb all the luck for the release. Along with it, Aamir shared the trailer of the film. Aamir wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone." His praise for the trailer, evoked a humble response from Akshay thanked him for his words. 

Akshay replied to Aamir and lauded him for supporting him in the 'trying times.' Akshay wrote, "Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times  So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen." 

Take a look at the exchange that happened between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan:

Fans too loved the way in which the two superstars exchanged tweets and lauded each other's work. Meanwhile, Akshay's film Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. It is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is produced by Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Also Read|Akshay Kumar's fan recreates Laxmmi Bomb poster look; Actor says 'Reminded me of the poster shoot day'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Akshay Kumar TwitterAamir KhanTwitter

You may like these
Akshay Kumar thanks trans right activist Laxmi Narayan for lauding Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Naam sach me khaas hai
Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Iss area ki queen hoon main’ dialogue inspires hilarious memes
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Celeb Reactions: Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & more hail Akshay Kumar starrer
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer gets mixed reactions from Twitterati
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: YouTube hides upvote and downvote numbers after Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli backlash
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts
Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Luxmi bomb will bomb at the box office and lall Singh ch#tiya will be an even bigger flop.

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

As if Amir will even watch it. Sucking up cos his own movie is releasing. Both big flops.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

YESSS. Laxmmi bomb ka trailer toh bohat amazing hai obviously film b amazing hi hogi. I'm waiting for the song burj khalifa which was in the trailer.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

And it would be BIG FLOP!

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Fake Bollywood friends, didn’t say a word on SSR, and here they are showering praises on a film that sucks. Hypocrisy.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Keep this fake attitude to yourself and do not mess with public , we can make your laal singh chaddha a bigger flop than laaxmi bomb with 5 m dislikes.

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement