Aamir Khan praises Akshay Kumar's 'outstanding' act in Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Wish it was releasing in theatres
A film that is being touted to be one of the biggest OTT releases of 2020 is Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Last week, the trailer of the film had dropped and it impressed everyone. The horror-comedy featured Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar where he is a man possessed by a transgender ghost. Now, Aamir Khan has taken note of the trailer and lauded Akshay on social media for his outstanding act in the same. Not just this, Aamir also wished that Akshay's film was releasing in the theatres.
Taking to Twitter, Aamir expressed how much he loved Akshay's act in the trailer and wished the entire team of Laxmmi Bomb all the luck for the release. Along with it, Aamir shared the trailer of the film. Aamir wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone." His praise for the trailer, evoked a humble response from Akshay thanked him for his words.
Akshay replied to Aamir and lauded him for supporting him in the 'trying times.' Akshay wrote, "Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen."
Take a look at the exchange that happened between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan:
Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.https://t.co/4Cz0sc9Y94@offl_Lawrence @foxstarhindi @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020
Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen https://t.co/l80KXBqhlS
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2020
Fans too loved the way in which the two superstars exchanged tweets and lauded each other's work. Meanwhile, Akshay's film Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. It is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is produced by Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.
Also Read|Akshay Kumar's fan recreates Laxmmi Bomb poster look; Actor says 'Reminded me of the poster shoot day'
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Luxmi bomb will bomb at the box office and lall Singh ch#tiya will be an even bigger flop.
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
As if Amir will even watch it. Sucking up cos his own movie is releasing. Both big flops.
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
YESSS. Laxmmi bomb ka trailer toh bohat amazing hai obviously film b amazing hi hogi. I'm waiting for the song burj khalifa which was in the trailer.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
And it would be BIG FLOP!
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Fake Bollywood friends, didn’t say a word on SSR, and here they are showering praises on a film that sucks. Hypocrisy.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Keep this fake attitude to yourself and do not mess with public , we can make your laal singh chaddha a bigger flop than laaxmi bomb with 5 m dislikes.