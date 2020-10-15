Aamir Khan praises Akshay Kumar's 'outstanding' act in Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Wish it was releasing in theatres

Aamir Khan took to social media to share his review of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer. The film is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on November 9. Aamir was in awe of Akshay's performance.

A film that is being touted to be one of the biggest OTT releases of 2020 is and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Last week, the trailer of the film had dropped and it impressed everyone. The horror-comedy featured Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar where he is a man possessed by a transgender ghost. Now, has taken note of the trailer and lauded Akshay on social media for his outstanding act in the same. Not just this, Aamir also wished that Akshay's film was releasing in the theatres.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir expressed how much he loved Akshay's act in the trailer and wished the entire team of Laxmmi Bomb all the luck for the release. Along with it, Aamir shared the trailer of the film. Aamir wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone." His praise for the trailer, evoked a humble response from Akshay thanked him for his words.

Akshay replied to Aamir and lauded him for supporting him in the 'trying times.' Akshay wrote, "Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen."

Take a look at the exchange that happened between and Aamir Khan:

Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.https://t.co/4Cz0sc9Y94@offl_Lawrence @foxstarhindi @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen https://t.co/l80KXBqhlS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2020

Fans too loved the way in which the two superstars exchanged tweets and lauded each other's work. Meanwhile, Akshay's film Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. It is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is produced by Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar's fan recreates Laxmmi Bomb poster look; Actor says 'Reminded me of the poster shoot day'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×