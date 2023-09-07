Aamir Khan-produced Laapataa Ladies by Kiran Rao announces release date

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are collaborating once more for Rao's upcoming directorial project, titled Laapataa Ladies, presented by Jio Studios. The flick is scheduled for release on January 5, 2024. This marks Kiran's return to the director's seat after a decade and more. Her last work as a helmer was her directorial debut film, Dhobi Ghat. The makers of the upcoming movie previously offered an intriguing look into this comedy-drama. It promises a unique storyline, hilarious dialogues, and a skilled cast. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in the main roles.

Laapataa Ladies' release date announced

Today on the 7th of September, 2023, Aamir Khan Productions took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to announce the release date of the Kiran Rao directorial film Laapataa Ladies. Sharing the poster they wrote, “Ab milega #LaapataaLadies ka pata 5th January 2024 ko, aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein. Directed by #KiranRao Original Story by #BiplabGoswami Screenplay & Dialogues by #SnehaDesai Additional Dialogues by #DivyanidhiSharma Produced by #Aamirkhan #KiranRao #JyotiDeshpande.”

Laapataa Ladies will also have a screening at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, well before its official release. SEE THE POST HERE:

About Laapataa Ladies

Set in the rural parts of India in the year 2001, Laapataa Ladies explores the comedic chaos that unfolds when two young brides get lost on a train.

Laapataa Ladies is a film presented by Jio Studios. It's helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. This movie falls under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The story is based on an award-winning tale by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai. Additionally, Divyanidhi Sharma has contributed to the dialogues.

Professional front of Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is taking his time to decide on his next acting role. He's being cautious after the lukewarm response to Laal Singh Chaddha and plans to start his next film in 2024. There's some talk about him teaming up with his 3 Idiots and PK director, Rajkumar Hirani, for a biopic, but it's still in the early stages of discussion. Additionally, there are rumors of Aamir discussing the possibility of Ghajini 2 with Allu Aravind, but nothing substantial has materialized yet.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to produce supernatural love story for his son Junaid Khan; Deets Inside