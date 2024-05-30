Aamir Khan Productions' introduction promo for Imran Khan as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na hero was GENIUS; Here's why

Aamir Khan is known for his sharp mind when it comes to the marketing of films. The superstar has always tried to do something unique to create buzz around his movies and his methods have always worked.

Do you remember the time when he launched his nephew Imran Khan with the 2008 romcom Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na? It wasn't a big-budget film but as a producer, Aamir made sure the assets of the film made the youth excited.

Aamir Khan Productions shares introduction video of Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh for Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

The social media accounts of Aamir Khan Productions today decided to make the fans nostalgic by sharing the introduction promo of Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh for Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The promo brings back all the old beautiful memories of Jai and Aditi's friendship and gives such a wholesome feeling.

The introduction video starts with a muscular Imran posing for the cameras as the new romantic action hero of Bollywood. The intense music in the background makes us wait for some action. As the camera comes closer, Genelia makes an entry and gives a reality check to the audience showing Imran's real side as a hero. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She switches on the lights in the room, comes closer to Imran, and starts singing Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na song which brings him out of his intense mood.

Advertisement

It is soon revealed that he was just posing as a muscular hero with the support of a bodybuilder cardboard cutout standee. As the goofy side of both Imran and Genelia is revealed, the music changes and we get to know about their friendship.

Now, that was a perfect promo to introduce the lead actors and characters of the film. The promo didn't just talk about their friendship, it also clearly told the audience what to expect and what not to from the hero. Sheer brilliance!

Take a look at the video:

Nostalgic fans request a sequel to Jaane Tu... Yaa Jaane Na

The promo went viral making fans on social media nostalgic. While many of them appreciated the film and promo, a lot of fans requested for a sequel. "A story with these two talented actors, again, please!" wrote a fan in the comments section. "Had loved loved loved this the first time I saw it and it's still so fresh even today (laughter emoji)," wrote another fan.

A fan who felt like going back in time after watching the promo wrote, "Thank you for resharing this. This felt like a time capsule (red heart emoji). "Jaane tu ya jaane na 2?" commented a fan asking for the possibilities of a sequel.

More about Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was released in 2008 and had Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh in the lead along with Prateik Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, Manjari Fadnis and more.

The film proved to be a huge hit at the box office and eventually became a classic that lived in the hearts of fans for years. The friendship of Jai (Imran Khan) & Aditi (Genelia Deshmukh) gave goals to many youngsters at that time.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan reveals 'disturbing' reaction of his family when rumors of him taking drugs surfaced online: 'Kya ho raha hai?'