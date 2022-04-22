Aamir Khan promises to share a story on April 28; Fans think it will be Laal Singh Chaddha teaser; WATCH

Ever since Aamir Khan announced Laal Singh Chaddha, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer. The film that has been pushed twice is bow all set to release in August. Along with Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Well, amidst all the excitement for Laal Singh Chaddha, the PK actor today shared a video of him playing cricket with his team and hinted at an announcement on April 28.

In the video, we can see Aamir Khan playing cricket with his team. The moment he hits a shot with his bat, his team claps for him and that is when the actor looks into the camera and says “28 ko main tumlogo ko ek kahaani sunane wala hu.” (I am going to tell you all a story on April 28). Then Aamir looks toward his team and tells them that he is going to tell them a story on the 28th. Well, fans are going crazy in the comments section. Many of them feel that it is either going to be a teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha or the trailer of this film. What do you think it is going to be?

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha the film is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release on August 12, 2022.

Recently, Aamir was also seen spending time with influencer Ruhee Dosani and celebrating Baisakhi with her family. The video of Aamir relishing lassi and halwa along with dancing to Dhol Jageero Da went viral on social media and left fans intrigued.

