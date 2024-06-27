Aamir Khan purchases luxury property in Mumbai worth Rs. 9.7 crore: Report

Aamir Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood we’ve ever had. While the actor likes to keep his life private yet latest reports pertaining to the star suggests that he has purchased a luxury property in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan purchases luxury property in Mumbai's Pali Hills

A report published in Hindustan Times suggests that Aamir Khan has purchased a luxury property in the posh area of Mumbai, Pali Hill. He has made an investment in an up-scale building for over ₹9 crore.

According to property registration documents accessed and analyzed by SquareYards.com, the actor acquired this prestigious property for Rs. 9.75 crore.

Reportedly, the actor’s latest purchased property is ready to move in and is approximately 1,027 square feet (carpet area) in size. The transfer deed, which was finalized on June 25, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

The property is said to be located in Bella Vista Apartments, an upscale residential building situated in the Pali Hills area. The area is known for its peaceful environment and lush green scenery.

Details about properties owned by Aamir Khan in the building already

According to the report, the Sitaare Zameen Par star already owns nine out of 24 units. He also owns units in the neighboring Marina Apartments building. Aamir’s both ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, also live in the same complex, which is reportedly planned for renovation. The new property is said to be spread across approximately 1,027 square feet.

Aamir Khan' s work front

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Naga Chaitanya among others.

After taking a brief hiatus, the actor is all set to return later this year with the much-anticipated, RS Prasanna’s directorial Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The team completed the shoot for the film in the second week of June.

A close source to the development had exclusively spilled beans with us about the film’s basic plot, stating that it will be about a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, much like Taare Zameen Par, which chronicled the journey of a teacher and specially-abled student.

The film is poised to release during the Christmas weekend of 2024, locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle.

