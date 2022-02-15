Aamir Khan pushes Laal Singh Chaddha's release date to 11 August; Prabhas' Adipurush release moved.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release has been officially pushed. The film which was set to release on 14 April will now be releasing on 11 August, Aamir Khan announced on Tuesday. The actor released a statement in which he said that the film is not yet completed and hence the delay in release.

The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

He further added that Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which was slated for a 11 August release, has now been moved. The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Take a look at Aamir Khan's post below:

On Tuesday, a few hours before the release date announcement, Aamir Khan was snapped outside the T-series office in Mumbai.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan steps out in dhoti pants, looks funky as he poses with son Azad Rao in the city; PICS