Aamir Khan Quiz: Do you think you are Mr Perfectionist’s biggest fan? Take the test to know

On Aamir Khan’s birthday, find out if you are his biggest fan by taking the ultimate quiz on Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, has entertained audiences for almost 3 decades. Today, Mr Perfectionist celebrates his 55th birthday and has fans across the world celebrating it. While Aamir is currently busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor’s fans are celebrating his birthday on social media. Amidst all the buzz, Aamir’s close friends from the industry have also been wishing him on the special occasion. It was with films like Rang De Basanti, Sarfarosh, Dil and more that Aamir managed to leave an imprint in our hearts.

The superstar who is known to stay away from award functions after he didn’t get an award for Dil back in the 90s, has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts. From pulling of action roles to comic roles, Aamir has done it all. His most loved films include Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Sarfarosh, Dil, PK and many more. Being a family man, he loves to spend time with his children and often shares photos of his little one, Azad on social media.

Currently, Aamir is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh with Kareena Kapoor Khan and fans can’t wait to see the star in the remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. On his special day, we bring forth the ultimate quiz on Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood. If you think, you are Aamir’s biggest fan, take the test and find out. Share your feedback and scores in the comments down below!

