Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain express happiness on the re-opening of Kashmir for film shoots

Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Known for its eye scenic beauty, snow-capped mountains, pleasant weather and hospitable people, this wonderful place was shut for film shoots for a few years. The geo-political climate of the state did not make it the go-to spot for filmmakers from across the country to shoot here. On 5 August 2021, The Film Policy of Jammu & Kashmir was launched by Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha ji in Srinagar, that invited filmmakers to shoot for films in the state. Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain represented the Indian Film Fraternity and thanked the governor for making it possible for films to be shot in what is known as the 'Paradise On Earth'.

Aamir Khan Recalls How It Was Like To Shoot In Kashmir

Aamir Khan expressed his happiness on the re-opening of Kashmir for film shoots. He said, "There used to be so much brightness in the state. 8-10 films were shot simultaneously. Our Hindi Film Industry from Mumbai literally used to shift to Srinagar in the months of March, April, May, June, July August". Acknowledging the love that he gets from the state, he said, "We get so much love from here. The heart says to come back here and to hug you all". Aamir Khan being the passionate filmmaker that he is, also expressed his desire to watch Kashmiri films saying, "We wish to watch Kashmiri films. We would like for an entire film industry to emerge out of Jammu and Kashmir which makes films that we are all very proud of."

Rajkumar Hirani Thanks The Governor Of Kashmir For Making The Procedure To Shoot For Films In Kashmir, Seamless

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was all heart when he was asked to talk about Kashmir. He said, "I don't think we have any shortage of locations here. In no way is this place less than any other place in the world. I think this state has just as much beauty or probably even more than any other place. The website will only make the work easier from here". Rajkumar Hirani also gave a big hug to the people of Kashmir as he signed off.

Mahaveer Jain Says That He Has Got A Lot Of Comfort And Confidence From The People Of Kashmir

Producer Mahaveer Jain was ecstatiic about the development that enables filmmakers to shoot for their film in the state. He said, "On behalf of our entire film fraternity, I assure that we are all with you. Kashmir really is the most beautiful. The kind of support that we are getting will really encourage us to come here and shoot". He continued saying, "The comfort and the confidence that you all have given to the film fraternity is making us feel comfortable and confident to shoot here in Kashmir." He then credited the trust and assurance that he has got from the Kashmiris.

Shri Manoj Sinha Wishes To Bring Kashmir Its Lost Glory And Heritage

The Governor of Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, on behalf of the people of Kashmir said, "The Kashmiris are enthralled to help bring back Jammu and Kashmir's lost glory and heritage"

This exciting development has certainly made the Indian Film Fraternity very happy. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha is currently being filmed in the state. Aamir Khan has started reading for his next film. Rajkumar Hirani is working on the release of his next film with Shah Rukh Khan titled Dunki. The film is set to release on the 22nd of December, 2023.

