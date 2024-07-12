Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots receives shoutout from The Academy; fan calls movie ‘Oscar worthy’

3 Idiots is one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. The comedy-drama, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more, has been loved by the audience to date. The movie which is considered a cult classic recently added another achievement to its name. The film received a shoutout from The Academy, and fans couldn’t keep calm over the acknowledgment.

The Academy lauds Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots

On July 11, 2024, The Academy’s official Instagram handle shared an iconic scene from the movie 3 Idiots. It was the scene where a professor refuses to accept the exam papers of Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi’s characters Rancho, Farhan, and Raju when they are late. Rancho then uses his cleverness and mixes their papers with those of the others since the professor didn’t know their names or roll numbers.

The Academy’s caption read, “Rancho's presence of mind was at 100% here. Film: 3 IDIOTS. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi (Based on the novel ‘Five Point Someone’ by Chetan Bhagat). Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani.”

Fan reactions to The Academy’s shoutout to Aamir Khan’s movie 3 Idiots

Fans were excited about The Academy’s post and flooded the comments section with their enthusiastic reactions. One person said, “Academy has rediscovered Indian films and is obsessed,” while another user exclaimed, “The movie's story is Oscar worthy.”

A netizen praised the film, saying, “One of the best Indian movie ever,” and another expressed, “I love this movie.” A comment read, “Amazing to see the academy appreciating this film,” while one declared, “Undoubtedly one of the greatest films ever produced by Bollywood.”

For the uninitiated, The Academy has also given a shoutout to the romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by sharing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. Alia Bhatt’s performance in the track Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank also received a special mention.

