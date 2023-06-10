Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa arrive for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s mehendi ceremony-PICS

Producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with writer-yoga instructor Ira Trivedi tomorrow. Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers about the details of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedia’s wedding festivities, revealing that while the wedding is happening on June 11, the mehendi ceremony will take place on June 10. Now, the mehendi ceremony has begun, and Bollywood celebrities have started arriving for the festivities. The paparazzi spotted Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nikhil Dwivedi and others arriving for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s mehendi ceremony.

Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao and other celebs at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s mehendi

Aamir Khan was seen arriving at the venue for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s mehendi ceremony. He kept his look simple in a short olive green kurta paired with denim jeans, for the occasion. He was seen rocking a moustache, and had huge black-framed glasses on. Aamir Khan smiled and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa made for a gorgeous couple as they arrived for the mehendi ceremony of Madhu Mantena and Ira. Rajkummar looked dapper in a shimmery silver kurta paired with black pants, while Patralekhaa donned a brown and silver-hued sleeveless kurta paired with churidar paired and a net dupatta. Meanwhile, Nikhil Dwivedi was seen in a white shirt and beige pants.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi also posed for the paparazzi. Ira looked gorgeous in a white and bright pink-hued lehenga, and she was seen flaunting her beautiful mehendi. Meanwhile, Madhu Mantena was dressed in an off-white kurta and white pajamas.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi will tie the knot tomorrow at a five-star property. Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others have reportedly been invited for the wedding.

Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and they got divorced in 2019. She is now married to Satyadeep Misra. Madhu Mantena has produced films such as Ghajini, Queen, Ugly, among others.

