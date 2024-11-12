Aamir Khan reacts to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic post-credit scene in Pathaan: ‘Young actors must be upset’

The three Khans of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, have written a new chapter of stardom in Bollywood. They began their career in the early 90s, have delivered some of the biggest blockbuster hits in the past three decades, and are still going strong. Last year, Salman Khan made a cameo in SRK's Pathaan, and their post-credit scene went viral. Recently, Aamir reacted to the scene that was considered by many as a hint to the 'new age' actors.

Aamir Khan recently sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. During the conversation, he was asked about his reaction to the post-credit scene in Pathaan, where King Khan's character interacts with Salman and says, "Hume hi karna padega bhai, desh ka sawaal hai, baccho pe nahi chood sakte." (We will have to do it, brother; it's a matter of country, and we can't leave it to kids.) Netizens quickly linked it as a comment on the 'young-age actors.'

Reacting to the same, the Dangal actor mentioned he hadn't seen the film but saw a video clip of this scene on Instagram. He admitted that he found it amusing and mentioned their names, shaking his head.

Aamir said, "Just all the young actors must have got really upset, and you can't even get too upset with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman, Kya keh sakte hai." (What can they say?). His ex-wife Kiran added, "They must have enjoyed it."

In the later discussion, he admitted that many stars like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have also continued to enjoy success for three decades and more. At the same time, he explained that he didn't understand and joked that if anyone understood it, he would like to know about it from them because he couldn't do it again.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan have never shared the screen space in one film. Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in films such as Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, whereas Salman and Aamir have featured together in Andaz Apna Apna.

However, during an Instagram live, Laal Singh Chaddha actor admitted that the three have discussed the possibility of working together on a film somewhere in the future.

