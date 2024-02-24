Aamir Khan recalls asking for feedback from Kiran Rao as a husband post-divorce; THIS is what she reply

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao divorced in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. The split shook the industry and the fans, who couldn't imagine what went wrong between the two. But the ex-couple, who are also the parents of a 12-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan, continue to be friendly with each other.

Aamir, who has produced Kiran's latest directorial, Laapataa Ladies, is currently busy promoting the upcoming film. During a recent event, the superstar recalled when he asked Kiran about feedback as a husband and what he lacked.

Aamir Khan on asking for feedback from Kiran Rao post-divorce

Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit, Aamir Khan candidly talked about asking for Kiran Rao's feedback on what he lacked as a husband. “Ek mazedaar cheez hai. Hum logon ka divorce abhi hua hai aap logon ko pata hi hoga. Ek din shaam ko main baitha hua tha, maine bola Kiran, kya lagta hai as a husband mujhme kya kya kami thi? What can I improve abhi aage chalra hu life mein (I'll tell you an amusing thing. We recently got divorced, as you all know. One evening, I asked Kiran, what do you think I lacked as a husband. What can I improve on going forward)?"

What did Kiran Rao say as a feedback?

Talking about Kiran Rao's feedback, Aamir Khan said, "She said haan likho (laughs). Bakayeda mujhe points likhwaye gaye. Aap bahut baat karte hain, aap kisiko baat nhi karne dete, apne hi point pe ghuse rehte hain. Kuch 15-20 points maine likhe hue hain (She said, yes, write it down. I was made to take down all the complaints in points. 'You talk a lot, you don't let anyone else talk and keep harping on your point. I was given about 15-20 pointers)."

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies marks the comeback of Kiran Rao as a director after Dhobi Ghat, which was released 13 years back. Also produced by herself and Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles.

The film is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma.

