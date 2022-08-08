Aamir Khan recalls being pulled up in school assembly for late payment of fees; Talks about his childhood days

Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is directed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed Aamir's 2017 film, Secret Superstar. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Now, recently, Aamir talked about his childhood days and recalled how he and his siblings would be late in paying school fees due to their family debt.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the 3 Idiots actor spoke about how he faced a rough patch for eight years. He shared that during his school days, the fee structure was – ₹6 for the 6th standard, ₹7 for the 7th standard, ₹8 for the 8th standard, and so on. Yet, Aamir and his siblings (Faisal Khan, Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan) would be always late to pay their fees. The actor said that the principal would give them one or two warnings, and later, the principal would announce their names in the assembly, in front of the entire school," reported Hindustan Times.

Aamir is the eldest son of film producer Tahir Hussain and made an appearance as a child actor in the 1973 film, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and as an adult, his first leading role was in the 1988 movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla. Later, he featured in movies like Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, Fanaa, Dil, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Rang De Basanti, Ghajini, Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Sarfarosh, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and many others.

Meanwhile, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11th, 2022. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

