Aamir Khan reflects on battling height insecurities in early phase of his career; recalls ‘drinking all night’: ‘I am an extremist man…’

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has always been honest about the different phases of his journey in the industry. Recently, the actor opened up about the challenges he faced during the early days of his career, such as battling height insecurities and bad habits like excessive drinking alcohol.

In a candid conversation with veteran actor Nana Patekar on Zee Music's YouTube channel, the actor shared some important details about his life, such as how he battled height insecurities to overcome self-doubt and gave up drinking alcohol.

Reflecting on his initial days in the industry, Aamir Khan admitted that he used to feel inferior due to his height. The actor feared audiences might reject him against others due to his shorter height.

He shared, "I used to feel that what if people don't accept me because of my height. This was my fear. But later, I realized that all of this does not matter at all. But at that time, some kind of insecurity creeps in."

Gradually, the Dangal actor understood the importance of doing good work and developing good relationships with others, which made him give up his insecurities.

In the same conversation, they discussed their bad habits, where Nana admitted that he is indisciplined. In response, Khan opened up and recalled he had been indisciplined in life but not in his work. At the same time, he revealed that he smokes a pipe and, at one point, used to drink excessive alcohol all night. However, now he has quit that habit.

"The problem is that I am an extremist man, so I continue to do what I am already doing. It's not a good thing, and I realize that. I also know that I am doing the wrong thing, but I can't stop myself," he explained.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was busy campaigning for his film Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry at the Oscars, but it failed to get selected further. Also, he is gearing up for his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Additionally, he is producing Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

