Aamir Khan remembers Dilip Kumar with a heartfelt post; Says ‘For me, you always will be the greatest ever’

Dilip Kumar passed away due to prolonged age related issues and his demise has left the nation in a state of grief.

Dilip Kumar is no longer with us and everyone is still trying to come to terms with this harsh reality. He breathed his last at the age of 98 in Mumbai. The news has left the nation heartbroken. While several celebs were seen arriving at Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last respects to the 'Tragedy King', the social media was also abuzz with condolence messages for the late actor. Amid this, has also remembered the iconic star and hailed his body of work.

The Taare Zameen Par star took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for Dilip Kumar. In the note, he mentioned that the Mughal-e-Azam star will be the greatest ever actor for him. Aamir wrote, “Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the invaluable, priceless and unique gift you have given all of us through your work. For me you have always been and always will be the greatest ever. Salaam. Love Aamir.”

Take a look at Aamir Khan's post for Dilip Kumar:

Earlier, celebs like , , , , others had also mourned the demise of the legendary actor. Alia Bhatt wrote, “Dilip Kumar Saab. The power of his being lies in his unmatchable body of work. Every time I have watched him portray legendary characters I felt like I was being swept away and yet being educated. Educated by his nuances, his silences, his unparalleled depth and his sheer aura. He will always be the gold standard for actors to imbibe from… the cultural world just lost its shine but the legacy of his light lives on forever. Rest in peace Dilip Saab”.

