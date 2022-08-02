Aamir Khan on returning to cinema with Laal Singh Chaddha after 4 years; Talks about clash with Raksha Bandhan

Aamir Khan is set to appear on the big screen once again with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in the lead. This marks his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years. Aamir was last seen featuring in the 2018 movie Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11th August in cinemas and now ahead of the film's release, Aamir talked about the pressure of returning to the cinemas after 4 years.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Now, talking about the clash, Aamir said: "I hope both the films do well. I have seen the trailer of Raksha Bandhan and I really liked it. I was asking do we make films that are relevant. Here is a film that is relevant. It is a film of a common man who does have problems of economic issues. I am hoping the film is well made, but certainly, it is a topic which is relevant to us. I am sure it'll do well and I hope it does well. I hope our film (Laal Singh Chaddha) also does well."

Aamir's Laal Singh Chadha is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar. Inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The makers unveiled the trailer during the finale of IPL 2022 and netizens have also been showering praises on social media ever since. Laal Singh Chaddha is reportedly filmed in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019 the first schedule took place at Chandigarh.

Aamir has also launched a podcast titled Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, wherein he shared some behind-the-scenes trivia and anecdotes about the film.

