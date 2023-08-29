Aamir Khan returns to acting post long break; locks Christmas 2024 for next untitled film

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who announced a hiatus from acting last year, is all set to return to acting after a long break. It was in November 2022, at an event in Delhi, that the actor shared he wanted to take a break from acting to be with his family. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, which released in theatres in August last year. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Now, Aamir Khan will reportedly star in the lead role in his next untitled film, which will release in 2024.

Aamir Khan locks Christmas 20224 for his next untitled film

Aamir Khan has reportedly locked Christmas 2024 for the release of his next film, in which he will star in the lead role. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, this yet-untitled film will release on 20th December, 2024. As of now, the film is in the pre-production phase, and it will likely go on floors next year, on 20th January 2024. Not too many details are known about this project yet. However, this news is sure to be a treat for all Aamir Khan fans!

When Aamir Khan announced a hiatus from acting

In November last year, Aamir Khan said that he has been working for 35 years, and that he has solely been focused on his work, which isn’t fair to his loved ones. He added that for the next year, or so, he will not be working as an actor, as he wants to spend some time with his family. “I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor. For the first time, I’ll be actively not working as an actor, and be working as a producer. I’ll be producing Champions,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported a few days ago that Aamir Khan is in the advanced stages of discussion to produce the biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam with Dinesh Vijan. A source informed us that the casting calls will likely roll out from year-end, while the film is expected to go on floors in 2024. “While Aamir was definitely considering to lead the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time,” said the source.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan in talks to team up on Ujjwal Nikam biopic